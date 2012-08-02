MOSCOW Aug 2 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed 143 bills that
were adopted during spring parliamentary session, including 81
proposed by the government when Putin was prime minister, the
paper says.
- Russia's banking sector will earn 1 trillion roubles
($30.91 billion) in 2012, the daily says citing a Central Bank
forecast.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom's
is in talks with Swedish telecoms group Tele2
to exchange assets or to create a joint company, the
paper cites sources.
- All four Russian parliamentary parties introduced a
legislative initiative according to which state officials and
ministers, including the president and prime minister, would be
prosecuted for owning any assets abroad, the daily writes.
- Some 42 percent Russians support opposition rallies and 19
percent are ready to take part in them, the paper writes citing
a recent Levada agency poll.
- July car sales by Russia's Avtovaz dropped 7
percent year-on-year following an 18 percent slump in June, the
daily reports.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's membership in WTO may cause losses for domestic
meat producers as they are not ready to compete with the cheap
imports, the daily writes.
($1 = 32.3572 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova)