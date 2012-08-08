MOSCOW Aug 8 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Royal Dutch Shell could replace Statoil in Russia's Shtokman project on the development of the gas fields in the Arctic Barents sea, the daily says in connection with Norwegian oil major's withdrawal from the project.

- A former senior manager of YUKOS oil company Alexei Kurtsin was released from prison on August 7 three years earlier after Russia's criminal legislation was liberalized and came in force.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The police officer formerly involved in investigating charges against late hedge fund lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, whose death in pre-trial custody caused an outcry from human rights groups, will bring a defamation case against the Hermitage Capital fund in London, after it accused him of corruption.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russian officials registered more than 62,000 cases of people infected with HIV last year which is 10.6 percent more than in 2010 and the number could reach one million by 2015, the daily says in connection with reports that the government has closed the work of a state commission monitoring the spread of the disease.