MOSCOW Aug 9 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday.

- Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov has deposited $50 million for five years in SMP-bank, a lender belonging to fellow billionaires Arkady and Boris Rotenberg. In 2011 Kerimov bought a stake worth $500,000 in VTB state bank, the daily adds.

- The Czech Republic's PPF investment Group is planning to sell a blocking stake worth more than 10 billion roubles ($316.72 million) in Russia's private Nomos-bank, the bulk of which , almost 20 percent, will be sold to FK Otkritie investment group.

- Russia is planning to ease access for foreign investors to help develop its natural resources, in particular gold mines, the daily says referring to a new bill raising the demand for a strategic gold deposit to 250 tonnes from 50 tonnes.

- Head of Russia's grain Union Arkady Zlochevsky is forecasting a 5-10 percent price growth for bread in autumn. Meanwhile, the price for basic vegetables grew by 4.3 percent across the country in July, the daily says citing figures from Russia's Public Chamber.

- Jailed former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky will decide by the end of the week if he files an appeal for an early release to follow the example of his partner Platon Lebedev whose sentence was cut by three years a result of such an appeal due to changes in Russia's legislation, the daily says.

($1 = 31.5737 Russian roubles)