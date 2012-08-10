MOSCOW Aug 10 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's private oil company Lukoil is in talks
with China National Petroleum corporation (CNPC) on the joint
development of a huge Western Qurna-2 oil field in Iraq, the
daily says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia could toughen its position on Iran's nuclear
programme if Tehran continues to insist on its almost $4 billion
claim for Russia's refusal to ship it S-300 air defence systems.
Russia's military says the claim should be no more than $900
million, the daily says.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- The deputy head of Russia's defence committee in
parliament, Frants Klitskevich, is planning to initiate a bill
banning the use of foreign software and electronics in Russian
military equipment.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Food prices may grow by 10-12 percent by the end of the
year in Russia, according to independent analysts.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia's state precious minerals repository (GOKHRAN) has
opened a tender to buy almost one billion roubles in gold bars,
but no one has yet bid for the tender, the daily says.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)