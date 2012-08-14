MOSCOW Aug 14 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's Summa Group has started trading grain for export,
the daily says in connection with Summa's subsidiary Soyuz
winning the first tender to export grain to Egypt.
- Russia's Federal Tariff Service is planning to raise
Transneft tariffs for oil transportation to ensure
implementation of a 350 billion rouble ($11 billion) state
project to build a new system of oil-product pipelines.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Wholesale prices for fuel in Russia have started to grow
for the first time in weeks, the daily says referring to a 1
percent increase last week.
- The daily runs an interview with the CEO of Russia's flag
carrier Aeroflot, Vitaly Savelyev.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia's government has resumed discussion of the ways to
raise its stake in Gazprom to 52.5 percent from 50.003
percent.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- From 40 to 60 percent of Russians are working outside the
profession they have been trained or educated for, according to
officials statistics, the newspaper says.
($1 = 31.8512 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)