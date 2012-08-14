MOSCOW Aug 14 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's Summa Group has started trading grain for export, the daily says in connection with Summa's subsidiary Soyuz winning the first tender to export grain to Egypt.

- Russia's Federal Tariff Service is planning to raise Transneft tariffs for oil transportation to ensure implementation of a 350 billion rouble ($11 billion) state project to build a new system of oil-product pipelines.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Wholesale prices for fuel in Russia have started to grow for the first time in weeks, the daily says referring to a 1 percent increase last week.

- The daily runs an interview with the CEO of Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot, Vitaly Savelyev.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russia's government has resumed discussion of the ways to raise its stake in Gazprom to 52.5 percent from 50.003 percent.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- From 40 to 60 percent of Russians are working outside the profession they have been trained or educated for, according to officials statistics, the newspaper says.

($1 = 31.8512 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)