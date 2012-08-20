MOSCOW Aug 20 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Russia's central bank has authorized commercial banks to
monitor from Oct. 1 the export transactions of their clients as
a measure to establish pathways of illegal capital outflow.
- President Vladimir Putin has approved the merger of assets
of Moscow airports land facilities to set up a state company,
the daily reports.
- Russian authorities consider the two-year jail sentences
handed down to three women from punk band Pussy Riot appropriate
and not severe, the daily says.
KOMMERSANT
- Apple Inc. is planning to ensure direct computer
supplies to Moscow and St Petersburg by 2013 through its
subsidiary Apple-Rus, which has been recently registered in
Russia.
IZVESTIA
- The Federation of Independent Trade Unions plans to
initiate a bill to raise Russia's mininum monthly wage from
4,611 roubles ($140) to match the minimum subsistence level of
6,307 roubles ($200). Almost 13 percent of Russia's population
is earning less than that, the daily says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
- Russia's economy will be able to survive a fall in oil
prices $60 per barrel, though it could affect the value of the
rouble and peoples' incomes, the daily says citing analysts.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
- The growth of wholesale prices for petrol in Moscow over
the last month will inevitably lead to a price hike for the fuel
on the local market. Russia's oil producers prefer exporting oil
to selling it to local consumers at the price monitored by the
federal anti-monopoly watchdog, the daily says.