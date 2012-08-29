MOSCOW Aug 29 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- Russia's state lender Sberbank is unlikely to sell its 7.6 percent stake this year, a source close to the situation is quoted as saying.

- Volkswagen has decided to invest up to 250 million euro in launching its own production of engines in Russia by 2015.

- Russian scientists fear for the future of their projects as finance ministry has decided to cut state spending on the national funds financing fundamental research.

KOMMERSANT

- Russia's Economic Development Ministry has revised its previous forecast for GDP, industrial and foreign trade growth for 2012-2015 towards a slowdown.

- A suicide bombing in Dagestan was aimed at undermining the process of reconciliation among different religious groups in the region, the daily says.

IZVESTIA

- Russia's Audit Chamber has established that some loans for construction of Sochi 2014 Olympic sites ended up with offshore companies, the daily says, adding state lender Vnesheconombank plans to loan 150 billion roubles ($4.7 billion).

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- Russia's lawmakers could pass amendments to a libel law which would allow punishment of anonymous internet users who criticise authorities, the daily says.

RBK Daily

- The government is considering ways to spend 2.7 trillion roubles ($843 billion) of the National Welfare Fund on the development of Russia's Siberia and Far East regions, according to the First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov.

($1 = 32.0150 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)