- UC Rusal, the world's biggest aluminum producer, is worried over its ability to service its debts next year if aluminum prices remain low.

- The founder of MMM, Russia's biggest ever financial pyramid, Sergei Mavrodi is launching a similar project in India, the daily says adding that the website warns potential Indian investors that it is a financial pyramid.

- Russia's state oil company Rosneft and Norway's Statoil signed an agreements on Thursday to set up a joint venture to explore oil fields in the Barents and Okhotsk seas.

- Almost 1.5 million children will go to school in Russia for the first time this year on Sept 1, considerably more than the number expected to finish secondary school in 2013, the daily says citing Education Minister Dmitry Livanov.

- Moscow's Hotel Metropol was sold on Thursday for 8.8 billion roubles ($270 million) to a company close to Russian businessman Alexander Klyachin but the new owner has no right to change the facade of the building, the daily says.

- Russia could return to a ban on grain exports to combat a possible price rise for food this year, according to analysts.

