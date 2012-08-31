MOSCOW Aug 31 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- UC Rusal, the world's biggest aluminum producer,
is worried over its ability to service its debts next year if
aluminum prices remain low.
- The founder of MMM, Russia's biggest ever financial
pyramid, Sergei Mavrodi is launching a similar project in India,
the daily says adding that the website warns potential Indian
investors that it is a financial pyramid.
KOMMERSANT
- Russia's state oil company Rosneft and Norway's
Statoil signed an agreements on Thursday to set up a
joint venture to explore oil fields in the Barents and Okhotsk
seas.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
- Almost 1.5 million children will go to school in Russia
for the first time this year on Sept 1, considerably more than
the number expected to finish secondary school in 2013, the
daily says citing Education Minister Dmitry Livanov.
- Moscow's Hotel Metropol was sold on Thursday for 8.8
billion roubles ($270 million) to a company close to Russian
businessman Alexander Klyachin but the new owner has no right to
change the facade of the building, the daily says.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russia could return to a ban on grain exports to combat a
possible price rise for food this year, according to analysts.
($1 = 32.5715 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)