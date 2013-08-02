MOSCOW, August 2 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has proposed to reduce taxes on small businesses starting in 2014, the daily reports.

- Russia's General Prosecutor Office informed the government about the results of an audit that revealed Russian air carriers set unfairly high ticket prices, the paper reports.

- Founder of Russia's most popular social networking website Pavel Durov on Thursday offered Edward Snowden job in St Petersburg based Vkontakte, the paper reports.

- The world's biggest coffee chain Starbucks will open new shops in Russia's south, including in the 2014 Winter Olympics host city of Sochi, the paper write. Starbucks currently only operates in Moscow and St Petersburg. 

- President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to reform Russia's physical science institutes, the paper writes.

- Russian state company Avtodor plans to finish building a circular, paying motorway around Moscow by 2018 at a cost of 300 billion roubles ($9.07 billion), the daily writes.

