MOSCOW Aug 20 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia will most likely not show off its new T-50 fighter jet during an air show opening next week near Moscow, the daily says.

- Russia will drop enhanced customs control of goods imported from Ukraine and return to regular procedures for as long as Kiev sings trade and association agreement with the European Union, the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov believes massive cash flows from the central budget to the country's North Caucasus region prevents free-market rules from taking hold and fails to ease the social problems there, the paper says.

- The federal government must rework a programme proposed to fascilitate foreign education for Russians to make sure they return to their homeland after graduation, among others, the paper writes.

- Moscow city budget could get more than 75.2 billion roubles ($2.28 billion) over the next decade from renting out space for outdoor advertisement, the daily says.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Former Deputy Prime Minister Vladislav Surkov may return to the Kremlin as a presidential aide responsible for economic innovations, the paper says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia's population inched up to 143.4 million people in the first half of the year mainly due to migrant inflows, the paper quotes the country's federal statistics office data as showing.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- The Russian finance ministry has worked out a bill which would allow commercial banks to sell the property of debtors defaulting on their mortgages. ($1 = 32.9275 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Tatiana Ustinova)