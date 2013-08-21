MOSCOW, August 21 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's Defence Ministry scrapped plans to buy 35 helicopters from Italian producer Agusta Westland, the paper writes.

Agusta Westland on Tuesday said it was still in talks with Russia over the AW139 helicopters after speculation about the order falling through hit the shares of its parent company Finmeccanica.

- Russia's top opposition leader and candidate in the Sept.8 Moscow mayor elections, Alexei Navalny, said several media firms refused to run his campaign ads and accused his Kremlin-allied rival, Sergei Sobyanin, of being behind that, the paper says.

- Life insurance market in Russia could grow by 30 percent a year, MetLife Inc CEO Steve Kandarian tells the paper in an interview.

- eBay Inc is looking for a contractor to start shipping goods to Russia where it now works exclusively with the state-owned Russian Post, the daily reports, adding the

- Some 58 percent Russian workers are bored at work, the paper writes quoting a recent survey by a job search portal.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The ruling party of President Vladimir Putin, United Russia, will hold a national congress in October to renew its leadership after the Sept.8 Moscow mayoral elections, the daily reports.

- Floods in Russia's Far East have brought food shortages to parts of the region, the daily reports.

- More than a half of Russians are unhappy with the quality of housing and communal services, the daily reports. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)