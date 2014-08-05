MOSCOW Aug 5 The following are some of the stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia may impose restrictions or a ban on European airlines flying over Siberia, raising the cost of their flights to Asia in response to the European Union's sanctions over Ukraine, the daily says.

- Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko may sell his 23 percent stake in independent gas producer Novatek if the U.S. and EU tighten their sanctions against Russia, the paper quotes Mikhail Krutikhin, an analyst at Russian Energy weekly magazine, as saying.

- Russian Railways will need an extra 574 billion roubles ($16 billion) to increase the capacity of the Baikal-Amur Mainline and Trans-Siberian Railway to 75 million tonnes per year, according to Russia's Transport Ministry.

- Russia's government is again eyeing privately-managed pension contributions as a way to plug budget holes. It is considering extending a moratorium on defined pension contributions made to private fund managers in 2014.

- The number of Russians travelling abroad has fallen by 4 percent this year, according to Rosturism, but travel agencies claim declines of up to 25 percent on some routes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's tax police claim that Sweden's Oriflame Cosmetics evaded at least 3.5 billion roubles in taxes in 2008-2010, the newspaper says.

- Russia's Safe Internet League, set up with the participation of presidential aide and former communications minister Igor Shchyogolev, proposes that telecom providers should filter Internet access to protect children from "harmful information".

- Ukrainian soldiers surrounded in the south of the country are seeking shelter in Russia, the daily says, after reports on Monday that more than 400 Ukrainian servicemen allegedly crossed the border into Russia seeking refuge.

($1 = 35.8100 Russian Roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)