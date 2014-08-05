MOSCOW Aug 5 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia may impose restrictions or a ban on European
airlines flying over Siberia, raising the cost of their flights
to Asia in response to the European Union's sanctions over
Ukraine, the daily says.
- Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko may sell his 23
percent stake in independent gas producer Novatek if
the U.S. and EU tighten their sanctions against Russia, the
paper quotes Mikhail Krutikhin, an analyst at Russian Energy
weekly magazine, as saying.
- Russian Railways will need an extra 574 billion roubles
($16 billion) to increase the capacity of the Baikal-Amur
Mainline and Trans-Siberian Railway to 75 million tonnes per
year, according to Russia's Transport Ministry.
- Russia's government is again eyeing privately-managed
pension contributions as a way to plug budget holes. It is
considering extending a moratorium on defined pension
contributions made to private fund managers in 2014.
- The number of Russians travelling abroad has fallen by 4
percent this year, according to Rosturism, but travel agencies
claim declines of up to 25 percent on some routes.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's tax police claim that Sweden's Oriflame Cosmetics
evaded at least 3.5 billion roubles in taxes in
2008-2010, the newspaper says.
- Russia's Safe Internet League, set up with the
participation of presidential aide and former communications
minister Igor Shchyogolev, proposes that telecom providers
should filter Internet access to protect children from "harmful
information".
- Ukrainian soldiers surrounded in the south of the country
are seeking shelter in Russia, the daily says, after reports on
Monday that more than 400 Ukrainian servicemen allegedly crossed
the border into Russia seeking refuge.
($1 = 35.8100 Russian Roubles)
