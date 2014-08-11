MOSCOW Aug 11 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Transit of Russian oil and gas to the European Union could
be affected by a bill Ukrainian parliamentarians are planning to
pass on August 12. The new legislation is aimed at halting the
activity of 65 Russian companies operating in the country.
- US oil major ExxonMobil and Rosneft
started joint drilling of a well on Saturday in an offshore
oilfield of Russia's Kara Sea in the Arctic.
- Sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia
fell by almost 23 percent in July and reached the level of 2010.
- Russia will boost the production of Tupolev-204SM
medium-range airliners to compensate for the problems of
Dobrolet discount airline hit by sanctions.
- Russia's defence ministry has dismissed accusations of
planning to use troops to accompany humanitarian aid to
Ukrainian civilians in the zone of military activity.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's businessmen are proposing that the Finance
Ministry raise profit tax to 9 percent from the current 5
percent, for subsidiaries in Cyprus, the Netherlands,
Switzerland and Luxembourg of Russian companies outside the
energy and banking sectors, which could increase tax revenues
from these companies by 70-80 percent.
- Western sanctions are threatening Rosneft's plan to create
its own oil trading business, the daily says, after Italy's
Saras halted negotiations on the formation of a trading
joint venture after the Russian state oil major was hit by the
sanctions.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Four Russian parliamentarians from the Just Russia party
could face a ban on leaving Russia because of unpaid taxes, the
daily says, adding that their joint tax debt has reached 10.4
billion roubles.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova, editing by Jason Bush)