VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Swedish IKEA furniture chain has decided to delay the opening of its stores in Russia's biggest malls to concentrate on development of its own stores in the country, according to General Director in Russia and CIS Per Vendslag.

- Russians converted more than 5 percent of their total incomes in October into foreign currencies, despite the fact that the rouble also strenghtened during the time period, the daily reports.

- Home loan growth is still strong in Russia, the daily says, adding that the interest rate fell to 11.6 percent from 11.7 percent in November.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The official distributer of Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne in Russia has suspended its deliveries to the country on the eve of New Year festivities after the company failed to reach agreement with Russia's Soyuzpldimport over the trade mark of the drink.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- The construction of Russsian space launch site Vostochny in the Far east will cost more than 490 billion roubles ($16 billion) which is 90 billion roubles ($3 billion) more than earlier estimates, according to Russia's space agency latest forecasts.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia and Ukraine have come to a final stage in their talks on lower gas prices for Ukraine, the daily says, reporting on the results of the meeting between energy officials from the two countries.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- The daily reports on the shortages of the necessary medicine to treat Russians infected with HIV, estimated at 668,000 people on November 1.

- The largest open-air artificial skating rink in Europe was opened in Moscow's Gorky park on Thursday.