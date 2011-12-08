U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
- About 20,000 people say they are ready to protest in Moscow's streets on Saturday against election results which they say have been rigged.
- The cost of constructing cars assembled at a Peugot-Citroen and Mitsubishi plant in Russia's Kaluga region has turned out to be 5 percent higher than in Europe and up to 20 percent higher than in China and Korea, the daily says citing the company's officials.
KOMMERSANT
- Russia's Vnesheconombank has decided to postpone an issue of eurobonds because of growing political instability in the country.
- Police have detained almost one thousand protesters in Moscow over the last two days. A city court may take a week to hear all their cases.
- The daily runs an interview with Glenn Waller, head of Exxon Mobil Russia.
IZVESTIA
- Regional leaders where Vladimir Putin's ruling United Russia party showed low results in a parliamentary poll on Sunday were summoned to the Kremlin on Thursday to explain the regional failures of the party to come in as the top party.
- Russia's media watchdog agency has decided to review news programmes aired on independent TV channel Dozhd (Rain) over the last 48 hours.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russia's communists may decide on Thursday to recognise the results of the parliamentary election held on Dec. 4 as invalid because of reports of mass violations during vote counting.
RBK Daily
- Russia is planning to withdraw its earlier decision to give up a claim to a 330 square meter portion of Arctic off-shore seabed after signing a UN Convention on the Law of the Sea in 1997.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
- Defence Minister Anatoly Serdyukov told Vladimir Putin that 80 percent of Russia's soldiers voted for the pro-Kremlin United Russia in Sunday's elections.
- Unusually warm weather in Moscow keeps bears in the local zoo awake.
