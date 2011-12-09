The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has saved another plant controlled by billionaire Oleg Deripaska from being closed, the daily says, referring to Putin's order to take measures to prevent Bogoslovsky aluminium plant from bankruptcy.

- The government's expert council, working on a Russian economic development strategy, has criticised President Dmitry Medvedev for boosting state spending on defence.

KOMMERSANT

- Both Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev said the state must hold a dialogue with people protesting on the streets of Moscow, but the opposition has little faith their good intentions, the daily reports.

- Russia has confirmed its readiness to offer a $4 billion credit line to Venezuela in exchange for access to Venezuela's oil fields for Russia's Rosneft, the daily says, commenting on bilateral talks in Moscow.

IZVESTIA

- Vladimir Putin has tapped popular film director Stanislav Govorukhin to head his headquarters during the next presidential election race.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- The daily says that leaders opposition parties have no reason to take part in street protests in Moscow as they seem content with almost doubling their share of seats in Russia's lower house of parliament.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

- Russians are expected to spend 30 percent more money in December than last year on alcohol and presents for the New Year holidays, the daily cites analysts as saying.

RBK Daily

- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia's state lender VTB to restructure a 6.5-billion-roubles ($2.07-billion) debt for the Taganrog car maker to save the automobile factory from bankruptcy.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

- Popular prize-winning pianist Fyodor Amirov may cancel a concert on Saturday after he was sentenced to 10 days in jail for participating in street protests in the capital, the daily reports. ($1 = 31.4166 Russian roubles)