MOSCOW Dec 10 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The parliament representatives of Russia's ruling United Russia party have prepared a law banning foreign recruiting companies from sending temporary personnel to Russia in response to the U.S. Senate's passage of the Magnitsky Act.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's Rosneft has agreed with ExxonMobile on the conditions to jointly develop shale oil in Western Siberia. The U.S. oil and gas corporation is expected to invest in the project at least $300 million, the daily says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia-American trade enters a new dark period as Russia imposes restrictions on U.S. meat imports, the daily says.