MOSCOW Dec 11 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- There are grounds to believe Rostelecon CEO Alexander Provotorov could leave his post, the company's board of directors head, Ivan Rodionov, says in an interview.

- Less than 5 percent of Russians consider Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's government very effective, a survey by the independent Levada centre shows.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia could expand area of Novorosiisk port to launch a new exports terminal with capacity of 11 million tonnes of oil a year.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Russian lawmakers are soon expected to pass a bill banning TV broadcasters from showing drastic footage of suicides or victims of terrorist attacks, among others, the paper writes.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Some 11 percent of married women are ready to have children while nearly 64 percent strongly oppose that, analyst Vladimir Boiko is quoted by the daily.

- Russian labour market will suffer from taking in too many migrant workers from the ex-Soviet republics, head of a jobs website, Alexei Zakharov, says. (Compiled by Tatiana Ustinova)