VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- There are grounds to believe Rostelecon CEO
Alexander Provotorov could leave his post, the company's board
of directors head, Ivan Rodionov, says in an interview.
- Less than 5 percent of Russians consider Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev's government very effective, a survey by the
independent Levada centre shows.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia could expand area of Novorosiisk port to launch a
new exports terminal with capacity of 11 million tonnes of oil a
year.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russian lawmakers are soon expected to pass a bill banning
TV broadcasters from showing drastic footage of suicides or
victims of terrorist attacks, among others, the paper writes.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- Some 11 percent of married women are ready to have
children while nearly 64 percent strongly oppose that, analyst
Vladimir Boiko is quoted by the daily.
- Russian labour market will suffer from taking in too many
migrant workers from the ex-Soviet republics, head of a jobs
website, Alexei Zakharov, says.
(Compiled by Tatiana Ustinova)