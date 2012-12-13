MOSCOW Dec 13 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to require the
former Soviet states' citizens to show passports rather than
national identification cards when entering Russia may
complicate relations among the countries, the paper writes
citing experts.
- Low-cost airline EasyJet has suspended the sale of
Manchester-Moscow tickets, which it had been selling at 4,200
roubles ($140) per ticket for two days without the necessary
permissions from Russian authorities, the daily says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Central Moscow dwellers are to pay 3,000 roubles ($98.16)
a year for street parking, while previously, night-time parking
was free and day-time parking cost 50 roubles ($1.64) per hour,
the paper writes.
- Russia's Interstate Aviation Committee is expected to
issue on Thursday a certificate allowing Brazilian jet Embraer
190 to fly to Russia, the paper reports.
- Russia's state-controlled energy group InterRao
has purchased 90 percent of Trakya Elektrik power station in
Turkey for $67.5 million, the paper writes.
($1 = 30.5630 Russian roubles)
