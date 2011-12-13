UPDATE 2-China's coal output grows fastest in years in May on summer outlook
The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Opposition politicians believe that Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov's plans to run in the presidential election have been blessed by the authorities.
- Governors who have failed to secure United Russia a majority of votes in their respective regions in a parliamentary election will have to leave their posts, the daily says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia is planning to set up two joint ventures with Naftogaz of Ukraine which will ensure its almost full control over the gas network of the ex-Soviet republic.
- Opposition leaders have requested permission from Moscow city authorities to hold another protest on Dec. 24 against parliamentary election results.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- The opposition is expected to attract up to 50,000 supporters to protest against election results on December 24.
- Aeroflot is apparently disappointed with Russia's new SukhoiSuper Jet 100 planes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- "A round table" uniting opposition, human rights activists and public figures was set up on Monday to demand a review of the Dec. 4 election results and look at the possibility of a single opposition candidate for next year's presidential election.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Head of Russia's business lobby Alexander Shokhin and Prosecutor General Yury Chaika have signed an agreement on fighting corruption, hostile take-overs and excessive state control over private business.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Prokhorov's claims for the presidential post has come at a time when the country's leadership has failed to suppress the protests of intellectuals and middle class voters, the daily says citing experts.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- Russia has successfully carried out a third test flight of its T-50 stealth fighter and is planning to provide the army with the new aircraft by 2013.
