The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's RUSAL aluminium producer is asking
creditors to waive interest payments in 2012 due to possible
financial difficulties.
- Ziyavudin Magomedov's Summa Capital holding could become
the first possible bidder for a stake in the State Grain company
to be privatised next year, head of the grain trader Sergei
Levin says in an interview.
- Kremlin chief of staff Sergei Naryshkin could be appointed
to lead the lower chamber of Russia's parliament, replacing
Boris Gryzlov after eight years in office.
- The daily runs an interview with Rosbank's board
of directors head Vladimir Golubkov.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's state-controlled Rosgeology is ready to attract
foreign companies in the development of Russian natural
resources, the daily says citing head of the company Sergei
Donskoi.
- Japan's Fuji Heavy Industries is considering ways
to launch the assembly of Subaru cas in Russia by 2013-2014.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russian space agency chief Vladimir Popovkin is proposing
barring missile and space industry officials and employees with
knowledge of "information of special importance or top secrey"
from vacationing abroad as of Jan. 1, the newspaper reports,
citing a source.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia is reinforcing its military presence in the
Caucasus, Caspian and Mediterranean regions in connection with a
potential of mlitary activity resulting from of a strike on
Iran's nuclear sites, the daily says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia could introduce a VAT tax refund system for
foreigners spending more than 10,000 roubles ($310).