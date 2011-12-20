GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech stock selloff goes on; oil prices gain
Following are some of the leading stories in Russian newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has ordered checks on the incomes of top managers at state-run companies and their connections with off-shore structures.
- Renault and Nissan could gain a controlling stake in Russia's flagship carmaker AvtoVaz by the end of the year, Renault COO Carlos Tavares says in an interview.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's customs union with Kazakhstan and Belarus could become a WTO member in the future, Russia's WTO negotiator Maxim Medvedkov says in an interview.
- A company run by Igor Putin, a cousin of Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, has won a 1.4 billion rouble tender to build and reconstruct roads in Yakutia.
- Russia's Alliance Oil Company will sign a deal on setting up a joint venture with Spain's Repsol on Tuesday, the main shareholder of Alliance group, Musa Bazhayev, says in an interview.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia will need at least 20 billion roubles ($623.2 million) to restore the production of its heavy transport Antonov-124 Ruslan aircraft, according to Deputy Prime Minister Sergei Ivanov.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's communists are warning their supporters not to take part in protests planned for December 24.
- Russia's Customs' Union with Kazakhstan and Belarus, coming in force on January 1, could cause serious problems for trading operations among other CIS states, the daily says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- At least 10 billion roubles could be spent on equipping Russia's almost 100,000 polling stations with video cameras to ensure live broadcasting of votes counting during presidential election in 2012. ($1 = 32.0935 Russian roubles) (Writing by Tatiana Ustinova)
