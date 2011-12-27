The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's government may start financing the education of its students abroad on the condition that they work for the state for up to five years after graduating from leading international schools.

- The fate of Russia's $30 billion "South Stream" natural gas pipeline project to Europe, which aims to bypass Ukraine, will depend on the results of bilateral talks between Russian and Ukrainian gas officials the next round of which is scheduled for Jan. 15, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's Gazprom is closer than ever before to setting up a joint venture with Ukraine's Naftagas to export Russian natural gas to Europe, the daily reports.

- It is hard to imagine Vladimir Putin failing to win a 2012 president election but the impact of street protests on the results of the election are impossible to predict, the daily says.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- The 52-year-old general-major Igor Sergun has been appointed to head Russia's military intelligence service, the daily says citing its source in the military general staff.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- More than 60 percent of those who took part in street protests were younger than 40 years, and 25 percent of protesters were involved in business, according to Levada Centre survey.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Russia's Emergencies Ministry is forecasting a risk of industrial calamities on Kamchatka, Sakhalin and Kuril islands because of high possibility of earthquakes in the region next year. They are also bracing against possible accidents in local energy supplies systems across the country.

- Russia's newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin will be in charge of the development of the military industrial complex, space and atomic energy sectors, the daily says.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia's government may allow foreign IT companies, like Microsoft or Apple, direct access to the local market bypassing dealers' services, according to Communications and Mass Media Minister Igor Shchegolev.