The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
- Russia's government may start financing the education of
its students abroad on the condition that they work for the
state for up to five years after graduating from leading
international schools.
- The fate of Russia's $30 billion "South Stream" natural
gas pipeline project to Europe, which aims to bypass Ukraine,
will depend on the results of bilateral talks between Russian
and Ukrainian gas officials the next round of which is
scheduled for Jan. 15, the daily says.
KOMMERSANT
- Russia's Gazprom is closer than ever before to
setting up a joint venture with Ukraine's Naftagas to export
Russian natural gas to Europe, the daily reports.
- It is hard to imagine Vladimir Putin failing to win a 2012
president election but the impact of street protests on the
results of the election are impossible to predict, the daily
says.
IZVESTIA
- The 52-year-old general-major Igor Sergun has been
appointed to head Russia's military intelligence service, the
daily says citing its source in the military general staff.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- More than 60 percent of those who took part in street
protests were younger than 40 years, and 25 percent of
protesters were involved in business, according to Levada Centre
survey.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
- Russia's Emergencies Ministry is forecasting a risk of
industrial calamities on Kamchatka, Sakhalin and Kuril islands
because of high possibility of earthquakes in the region next
year. They are also bracing against possible accidents in local
energy supplies systems across the country.
- Russia's newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry
Rogozin will be in charge of the development of the military
industrial complex, space and atomic energy sectors, the daily
says.
RBK Daily
- Russia's government may allow foreign IT companies, like
Microsoft or Apple, direct access to the local market bypassing
dealers' services, according to Communications and Mass Media
Minister Igor Shchegolev.