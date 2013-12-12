MOSCOW Dec 12 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's internet company Yandex plans to issue $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due Dec. 15, 2018, the paper reports.

- The share of Russian films in the cinemas across Russia rose almost 3 percent in January-November year-on-year. Eighteen percent of all films became the highest rate Russian films reached in the past four years, the daily writes.

- Some 98 percent of all Russia's gamers use home PCs to play, making it the world's largest amount of home users, the paper reports.

- Russian retailer X5 Retail Group starts testing self-service cash register in its supermarkets hoping to save on salaries costs, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Parliament of the Russian republic of Bashkortostan decided to abandon the title of "president" of the republic in favour of the local title "khakim", which means a leader, the paper writes.

- Some 42 percent Russians support the idea of changing the constitution, compared to 38 percent opposing any changes, the paper writes, citing recent VTsIOM poll.

- Some 66 percent Russians believe Russian secret services should spy abroad and 39 percent of them think the main target should be the United States, the daily reports citing poll by the Public Opinion Fund.

- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday met Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. They did not agree on the renewal of supplies of the S-300 missiles from Russia, the daily writes.

