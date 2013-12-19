MOSCOW Dec 19 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia may spend some 150 billion roubles ($4.5 billion)from the National Welfare Fund to support the development of Siberia, the daily reports.

- Moscow city council on Wednesday voted in favour of a referendum where citizens will decide whether the paid parking should be extended, the paper says.

- The daily runs an interview with the CEO of Russia's third-largest mobile operator Vimpelcom, Mikhail Slobodin, who says he uses services of Vimpelcom's rivals.

- Russia in 2014 will ban imports of Norwegian fish except for salmon and the produce from the factories already inspected but the Russian agricultural watchdog, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday dismissed senior Defense Ministry official general Vladimir Chirkin, possibly for taking a bribe, the paper writes citing a source.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Leaders of the main religions gathered in Moscow on Wednesday and agreed to increase spiritual influence on the Russian culture, the paper says.

($1 = 32.8625 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)