MOSCOW Dec 1 The following are some of the
stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
- Mostotrest, co-owned by Igor Rotenberg, and Stroitransgaz,
controlled by Gennady Timchenko, are likely to launch the
construction of a bridge across the Kerch Strait to link Russia
with Crimea, the paper writes.
- The Russian agriculture ministry has accused foreign
companies of producing low quality dairy products at their
Russian plants. Danon and PepsiCo, main players on the Russian
market, dismiss the accusations, the daily reports.
- Vitaly Mashchitsky, a childhood friend of the head of
Rostec state holding Sergei Chemizov, won the right to develop
the world's second largest platinum deposit together with Rostec
and state owned Vnesheconombank, the daily says.
KOMMERSANT
- Ukrainian aviation authorities have banned Russian
airlines from flying to Ukraine's eastern cities of Kharkov and
Dnepropetrovsk, the paper says.
- The paper quotes Russia's rights activists as saying a
change in the system of state purchases of medicines has left
almost 40,000 people infected with HIV without timely access to
treatment.
IZVESTIA
- Separatist leaders of east Ukraine's regions of Luhansk
and Donetsk are in talks with Abkhazia, a pro-Russian breakaway
region of Georgia, to launch their banks on the rebel-held
territory, the paper says.
- Russia's Federal Space Agency has put on hold some
projects due to the fall of the rouble and lack of clarity on
spare parts imports with Western sanctions over Ukraine in
place, the paper says.
(Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova)