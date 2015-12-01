MOSCOW Dec 1 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The paper runs an interview with the CEO of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Christophe Weber, who says the company will launch between three and five innovative medicines in Russia in the next three years.

- Russia is banning imports of Turkish fruit and vegetables, the daily reports.

- Turkish builders will need to obtain approval from the Russian government to take part in any new projects in Russia from 2016, the paper reports.

- The majority of unemployed workers from the defunct Transaero airline are expected to change profession and find work in different areas due to a crisis in the industry in Russia, the paper says.

- Russian tomato producers will benefit from Russian sanctions against Turkish producers, the daily says.

- Russia's space industry will get some 1.4 trillion roubles ($21.13 billion) from the federal budget before 2025, the paper reports.

- Almost 75 percent of Russians are afraid of terrorist attacks, the paper writes, citing a November VTsIOM poll.

- Finland's second-biggest retailer Kesko plans to invest some 6.8 million euros in the next four years in the development of two new sportswear chains in Russia, the paper writes.

- U.S. Cisco Systems suspended a joint project to produce IP telephones with the Russian Academy of Sciences, the daily says.

