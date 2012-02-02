The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- A labor union of teachers in Moscow plans to bring up to 30,000 people to a demonstration in support of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Saturday, when a rival opposition rally is planned. Some teachers say it is not optional, the paper writes.

- Russia's state development bank VTB on Wednesday said it will lend bankrupt travel firm Lanta Tour Voyage $7 million at an interest rate of 12 percent interest rate, the daily reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The paper runs an interview with the Chief of the Federal Migration Service Konstantin Romodanovsky who says the number of illegal migrant workers in Russia may have reached 4 million.

- Two people died and four were hospitalised on Tuesday after a series of blasts on the St. Petersburg natural gas distribution grid. The explosions were caused by a sudden increase in pressure, the paper writes.

- Russian car maker Avtovaz sold 21 percent fewer cars in January compared to in December, due to issues with the quality of its new Granta model, the paper writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Some people who were detained at unsanctioned opposition rallies in Russia were fired by their employers recently, the paper writes.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Some 4.3 million Russians have a Twitter account, ranking it 20th among countries that use the social networking site. Most Russian users however prefer to read posts instead of writing, the paper cites a Semiocast report. (Writing by Ludmila Danilova; ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)