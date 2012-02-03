The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom says it is confused by reports coming from Europe that gas deliveries have decreased. Company officials say daily deliveries have risen 10 percent daily in January. The newspaper suggests Ukraine, a key transit country, is taking more gas than allotted.

- Russia's Central Bank Chief Sergei Ignatiev is convinced that the economic situation in 2012 will be stable. Such "excessive optimism" has surprised the bankers, the daily says.

- The founder of Russian real estate developer PIK Group, Yury Zhukov, has been appointed to lead property development projects of Vnesheconombank,VEB.

KOMMERSANT

- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is expected to sign an agreement with NATO on expanding the transit of military cargo from Afghanistan via Russian territory, the daily says.

- Nord Gold, the gold mining subsidiary of Russia's second largest steelmaker Severstal, is considering ways to increase its stake in Canada's High River Gold to 100 percent from 75 percent.

- Igor Putin, a cousin of Vladimir Putin, is becoming a successful businessman, the daily reports and adds that some companies could have been interested in his ability to lobby their interests in state structures.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- Policies pursued by Vladimir Putin and Leonid Brezhnev are supported by 61 and 39 percent of Russians, respectively, according to VTsIOM survey. Boris Yeltsin enjoyed support of only with 17 percent.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

- Keels for two new Russian Navy vessels - the next generation frigate Admiral Golovko and the corvette Gremayschiy - were laid down at Russia's Severniy Verf shipyard, the daily reports.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

- A presidential council on the development of human rights and civil society has urged President Dmitry Medvedev to give amnesty to prisoners convicted of non-violent crimes. The list includes former YUKOS owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the daily says.