MOSCOW Feb 7 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday.

- Moscow authorities are discuss a proposal for top government officials to commute to work by helicopters, which will cost 6 billion roubles ($200 million), the paper says.

- Smartphone sales in Russia reached 488 million in 2011, 67 percent more than in 2010, and outpaced computer sales for the first time, the daily cites research firm Canalys as saying.

- Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin has asked Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to approve creation of a new state-owned oil and gas services company, the daily writes.

- Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin on Monday said will develop a detailed plan to strengthen the navy through 2030, the daily says.

- Only 6 percent of vodka produced in Russia was exported abroad in 2011, as Russian companies aren't ready to invest in brand promotion, the paper reports.

- Viacom Inc in the first quarter of 2012 plans to launch a Russian version of Comedy Central channel, the paper cites sources.

- Russian opposition leaders agreed a plan to turn Russia into a democratic state and supported the idea of voting against Vladimir Putin for presidential elections, the paper writes.

($1 = 30.1212 Russian roubles)