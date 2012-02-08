The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
VEDOMOSTI
- Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog has approved the purchase
of a 75 percent stake in Bashkirenergo power
generating company by state-controlled power trader InterRAO
.
- The daily runs an interview with Sakhalin Energy Chief
Executive Andrei Galayev.
KOMMERSANT
- Russia is planning to spend almost 350 billion roubles on
the development of its GLONASS satellite navigation system in
the next 8 years.
- Russia has banned cheese imports from some Ukrainian
producers. The move could have been caused by the gas conflict
between the two states, according to experts.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russia's meat producers are forecasting annual losses
worth up to $18 billion resulting from Russia's membership in
the World trade Organisation.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
- Russian scientists have succeeded after 30 years trying to
drill into an Antarctic lake sealed off the outside life for
almost 20 million years.
(Compiled by Tatiana Ustinova)