The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog has approved the purchase of a 75 percent stake in Bashkirenergo power generating company by state-controlled power trader InterRAO .

- The daily runs an interview with Sakhalin Energy Chief Executive Andrei Galayev.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia is planning to spend almost 350 billion roubles on the development of its GLONASS satellite navigation system in the next 8 years.

- Russia has banned cheese imports from some Ukrainian producers. The move could have been caused by the gas conflict between the two states, according to experts.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia's meat producers are forecasting annual losses worth up to $18 billion resulting from Russia's membership in the World trade Organisation.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Russian scientists have succeeded after 30 years trying to drill into an Antarctic lake sealed off the outside life for almost 20 million years. (Compiled by Tatiana Ustinova)