VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is likely to announce on Thursday the details of VTB's share buy-back scheme.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The Oetker Collection is considering ways to open a series of luxury five-star hotels in Moscow and St Petersburg, the daily reports citing a company officials.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Modernisation of Russia's heavy strategic bomber Tupolev-160, Blackjack under NATO classification, could be delayed as the production of new engines will be launched only by 2017, the daily says. The Tupolev-160 is the world's largest combat aircraft with cruise missles carrying nuclear warheads

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich has succeeded in bringing his country closer to NATO, the daily says commenting on Ukraine's invitation of NATO specialists to ensure security measures during 2012 European soccer cup in be held in Ukraine and Poland.

- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has promised to invest up to 3.5 billion roubles in the next three years to restore religious buildings.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Almost 25 percent of teenagers in Russia are inclined to depression, the daily says in connection with a suicide of two shool girls in the town of Lobnya near Moscow on Tuesday. Doctors believe that Internet discussions on methods of committing suicide are encouraging young people to commit suicide in groups or pairs.