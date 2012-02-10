MOSCOW Feb 10 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Up to 200,000 supporters of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin will gather in Moscow on February 23, the daily writes.

- A merger between Russian Presidential candidate Mikhail Prokhorov's Polyus Gold and rival Polymetal is not imminent after recent talks between core shareholders broke down, the paper cites sources as saying.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's Defence Ministry is in talks with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin to get permission to build 1 million square meters of housing for military personnel that will cost 31.7 billion roubles ($1.07 billion), the daily writes.

- Cinema box offices in Russia earned $1.16 billion in 2011, growing 10.2 percent year-on-year and ranking as the world's sixth largest market, the paper says.

KOMSOMOLSKAYA PRAVDA

www.kp.ru

- The Moscow metro will launch a system that will estimate the number of passengers on its lines by the number of mobile phones underground at any particular moment and adjust its work accordingly, the paper reports.