The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia has sold 150 T-90s tanks to Turkmenistan and Algeria for $500 million, after the Russian Defence Ministry refused to purchase for Russia, the daily says.

- Anti-corruption blogger Alexey Navalny, one of Russia's main opposition leaders, was nominated by Russian tycoon Alexander Lebedev as a candidate for national carrier Aeroflot's board of directors.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's largest diamond producer ALROSA is planning to attract up to one billlion dollars through a 14-percent stake sale.

- Rosneft's First Vice President Pavel Fyodorov is leaving the state-controlled oil major to become Russia's deputy energy minister in charge of investment and tax policy.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Ukraine's sale of arms to Georgia may harm its relations with Russia, which fought a five day war with Georgia in 2008, the daily says.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russian billionaire Suleman Kerimov, who owns a small stake in Rostelecom fixed-line operator, is in talks to buy a 28.2 percent stake in the National Telecommunications Group (NTK) cable operator, owned by Gazprombank and VTB Capital.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- The Russian government has approved new regulation which will allow abortions after 22 weeks of pregnancy only if conception resulted from sexual assault.