The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
- Russia has sold 150 T-90s tanks to Turkmenistan and
Algeria for $500 million, after the Russian Defence Ministry
refused to purchase for Russia, the daily says.
- Anti-corruption blogger Alexey Navalny, one of Russia's
main opposition leaders, was nominated by Russian tycoon
Alexander Lebedev as a candidate for national carrier Aeroflot's
board of directors.
KOMMERSANT
- Russia's largest diamond producer ALROSA is planning to
attract up to one billlion dollars through a 14-percent stake
sale.
- Rosneft's First Vice President Pavel Fyodorov is
leaving the state-controlled oil major to become Russia's deputy
energy minister in charge of investment and tax policy.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Ukraine's sale of arms to Georgia may harm its relations
with Russia, which fought a five day war with Georgia in 2008,
the daily says.
RBK Daily
- Russian billionaire Suleman Kerimov, who owns a small
stake in Rostelecom fixed-line operator, is in talks
to buy a 28.2 percent stake in the National Telecommunications
Group (NTK) cable operator, owned by Gazprombank and
VTB Capital.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
- The Russian government has approved new regulation which
will allow abortions after 22 weeks of pregnancy only if
conception resulted from sexual assault.