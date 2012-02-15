The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's government could increase tax burden on businesses and individuals or cut spending on defence and state officials to help Vladimir Putin, the country's presidential frontrunner, to fulfil his pre-election social pledges, the daily says.

- Moscow city authorities are planning to complete all construction works in the centre of the capital within the next three years, Deputy Mayor Marat Khusnulin says in an interview.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The former head of Russia's largest food retailer X5 Retail Group Lev Khasis, appointed senior vice-president of Wal-Mart Stores last year, is hiring his former colleague Yekaterina Ishevskaya to join his new team.

- Billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov's investment fund ONEXIM Group has apparently resumed talks on the purchase of a stake in an independent web TV channel Dozhd (Rain TV), the daily says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's support rating is at 30 to 40 percent in Moscow and floats between 40 and 60 percent countrywide, less than one month ahead of presidential vote, according to the latest opinion polls.

- Russia will not cut its investment in the development of nuclear strategic missiles, even if the government decides to reduce budget spending on defence, General Nikolai Makarov, the chief-of-staff, said on Tuesday.

RBC Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Editor-in-chief of Ekho Moskvy radio Alexei Venediktov says that his station's criticism of the top state officials is behind the decision of its main shareholder Gazprom-Media to demand his resignation from the board of directors.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- More than 30 percent of those charged with corruption last year worked as teachers and doctors, head of the Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev said.

($1 = 30.0650 Russian roubles) (Writing by Tatyana Ustinova)