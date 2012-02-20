Moscow Feb 20 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The merger of KES-Holding, a power unit of billionaire Viktor Vekselberg's Renova Group, and Gazprom's, Gazprom Energoholding, has been delayed due to KES-Holding's higher-than-expected debt, the paper reports.

- Russia plans to allocate 780 billion roubles ($26.06 billion) -- or 1.3 percent GDP -- for road construction in 2012, the daily writes.

- Russian hypermarket chain O'Key plans to pay $27.6 million in interim dividends for 2012, the paper says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Andrei Patrushev, the son of Russian Security Council Chief Nikolai Patrushev, may become the head of Vietnamese-Russian oil venture Vietsovpetro, the paper says.

- Some 234,000 people participated in rallies supporting Prime Minister Vladimir Putin across Russia. Opposition protests were also held during the weekend.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Sixty three percent of Russians express positive opinions of Americans, the paper cites a recent poll made by the U.S. Pew research center.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- The paper runs an article by Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who says Russia needs to strengthen its military power.

($1 = 29.9300 Russian roubles)