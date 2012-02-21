MOSCOW Feb 21 The following are some of
the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia saw around $17 billion in net capital outflows in
January, the paper cites Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach.
- Large metals companies in Russia's Urals put up banners
with political slogans similar to those of Vladimir Putin's
election campaign in the main streets of Yekaterinburg, the
paper writes.
- Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin will earn 58.6
percent of votes in the first round of presidential elections,
the paper cites recent VTsIOM poll.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's government and presidential administration agreed
on the lists of candidates to join boards of directors at
state-owned companies, with energy companies facing the most
significant changes, the paper writes.
- Former chief of North-East branch of state fishing
regulator earned 18 million roubles ($604,900) in bribes he took
in return for jobs at the agency, the paper writes.
- Danish brewer Carlsberg plans to spend $1.2
billion to buy a 15 percent stake in Russian largest brewer
Baltika from minority shareholders, the paper writes.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Moscow's three main airports will be linked by railroads
in the next 3-4 years, the paper says.
($1 = 29.7575 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Ludmila Danilova;
ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)