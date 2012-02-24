MOSCOW Feb 24 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's Transneft put 5.5 billion roubles ($185.92 million), more than 80 percent of its 2011 philanthropic spending, towards the construction of an oceanarium on the Russky island in the Far East, which will host the APEC summit in 2012, the paper says.

- Russian home electronics and whitegoods retailer M.Video will stop selling audio CDs in mid-March due to music sales shifting online, the paper writes.

- St Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko has banned the construction of new facilities in the historical centre of the city, the paper says.

- Russia's Health and Social Development Ministry may be divided into labour and health ministries after the presidential elections, the paper cites government officials.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's United Russia party popularity rating reached 46 percent, its highest since the parliamentary election campaign started in December 2011, the paper cites main pollsters.

- Around 150 top government officials in Russia's Volgograd region will be subjected to psychological tests. Earlier the local governor promised to sack 1,000 officials, the daily writes.

($1 = 29.5825 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)