MOSCOW Feb 29 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russian travel firm Lanta-Tour will file for bankruptcy, despite receiving a loan from Russian state lender VTB after Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's intervention, the daily says citing sources.

- Twice as many international observers will monitor Sunday's presidential poll compared to 2008, the paper cites Central Election Commission chief Vladimir Churov as saying.

- The paper runs an interview with Mail.Ru Group Chief Executive Dmitry Grishin.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's lower house of parliament approved President Dmitry Medvedev's package of electoral reforms that will reinstate gubernatorial elections in the first of three readings on Tuesday, the paper writes.

- Complaints about the Russian justice system accounted for sixty percent of the appeals received by Russia's human rights ombudsman last year, the daily says.

- A Moscow court has ordered gallery owner Marat Gelman to pay 100,000 roubles ($3,400) compensation to the Kremlin's head of youth politics, Vasily Yakemenko, after Gelman accused him of being behind an attack on one of the paper's reporters, it said.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin followed by President Dmitry Medvedev top the paper's poll of the country's most popular politicians in February. ($1 = 29.0313 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova; ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)