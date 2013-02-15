MOSCOW Feb 15 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- A Qatari sovereign wealth fund might buy up to 15 percent in Russia's second largest lender VTB.

- Companies controlled by Russian businessman Ruslan Baisarov may spend up to 150 billion roubles to build a 410-km rail line to a coal field in the Far Eastern region of Tyva.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's lawmakers are mulling a ban on selling beer in plastic bottles, which now amount to about half of breweries' production, the daily reports.

- The Russian Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled excessive fines stipulated for organisers of street protests under new regulations approved last year, the paper writes.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Aeroflot would want to publish black lists of disruptive passengers and seek to hold them accountable for misbehaviour on board, head of the Russian national flag carrier, Vitaly Savelyev, says in an interview. (Compiled by Tatiana Ustinova)