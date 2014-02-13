BRIEF-Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical sees H1 2017 net profit down 20-50 pct
April 24 Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd:
MOSCOW Feb 13 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
- The daily carries an interview with Alexei Mordashov, CEO of Severstal.
- Private banks' retail loan portfolios grew only by 0.2 percent in January, the smallest increase since the 0.1 percent recorded in January 2011, when the growth was 0.1 percent.
- Russians bought $4.3 billion in U.S. dollars in December, the most foreign currency cash bought by the population since January 2009, according to the central bank statistics.
KOMMERSANT
- The government has allowed Russia's natural gas giant Gazprom to give discounts to industrial consumers up to 15 percent off the tariff set by the Federal Tariff Service.
- Russia could ban the use of foreign equipment for construction of telecoms networks, according to amendments under discussion in the State Duma. Russian telecoms spend more than 300 billion roubles ($8.62 billion) a year importing almost 90 percent of the equipment used, the daily says.
($1 = 34.8092 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)
* Said on Friday that the court in Milan has granted time till Aug. 18 to file the final proposal of composition with creditors or approval of debt restructuring agreement