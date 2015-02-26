MOSCOW Feb 28 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia has called on the OSCE to immediately begin monitoring of the implementation of a ceasefire in east Ukraine, the paper reports, citing a Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

- Russia's "open government" voted against an initiative by opposition leader Alexei Navalny and supported by 100,000 Russians to introduce criminal punishment for government officials who illegally become wealthy, the paper writes.

- The paper runs an interview with the CEO of Vimpelcom Mikhail Slobodin, who says 2015 will be tough for the telecommunications sector due to the macroeconomic situation.

- Some 12.7 million Russians used the Google search engine in January, compared to 10.9 million people using Russian search engine Yandex, the paper writes, citing a TNS report.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- A technical commission has conducted a preliminary investigation into the causes of a plane crash in which Total Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie died last October. It was caused by a combination of human factors, including an inexperienced trainee dispatcher and drunk snow truck driver, the paper writes.

