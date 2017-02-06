MOSCOW Feb 6 The following are some stories in
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- President Vladimir Putin has recommended the government
assess the need for export duties and quotas for timber.
- Gazprombank is discussing the possible acquisition of
mortgages from other commercial banks, Valery Seryogin, the
bank's deputy president says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Former deputy defence minister Anatoly Antonov, who
recently moved to the foreign ministry, is a leading candidate
for the post of Russia's ambassador to the United States, the
daily says.
- Russian mobile operator Megafon will provide mobile and
fixed line phone services during the 2018 World Cup, which will
be hosted by Russia. The price of the contract will be 4.25
billion roubles ($72.12 million), the daily says.
RBC
www.rbc.ru
- Russia is in danger of losing Belarus as an ally in the
same way it lost Ukraine and Georgia, the daily says, commenting
on Russia's creation of three border zones with Belarus.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- A "hugs and kisses" service has been launched in Moscow.
Customers can place an order with detailed instructions on how
they want the firm to hug or kiss someone else for them -- for a
fee. The new firm does not however kiss people on the lips on
customers' behalf, the daily says.
($1 = 58.9263 roubles)
