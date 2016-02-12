MOSCOW Feb 12 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Presidential business ombudsman Boris Titov will transform the Right Cause political party into a party of businessmen and will run for elections to the lower house of Russian parliament in 2016, the paper writes.

- Russia on Feb. 3 sent a request to Interpol for the detention of former oligarch and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the paper says.

- The number of Russians who consider the economic crisis the main threat for the country rose to 49 from 29 percent in the past two years, the paper writes, citing a recent Levada poll.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The paper runs an interview with the Russian Orthodox Church Metropolitan Hilarion, who says Orthodox Patriarch Kirill and Pope Francis will discuss the persecution and killing of Christians in the Middle East, Northern and Central Africa.

- Some 73 percent of Russians believe the country's relations with the United States and Europe are in a bad state, the paper writes citing a recent poll by the Public Opinion Fund.

- Exports of Russian car maker Avtovaz in 2015 dropped 58 percent, while that of the UAZ car maker shrunk 24 percent. Experts say 3.3 billion roubles ($41.63 million) of state support in 2016 will not solve the problem, the paper reports.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Opposition activist Alexei Navalny filed an administrative lawsuit against Russian President for his alleged violation of the law about fighting corruption, the paper writes.

- The average interest rates for bank deposits in Russia fell from 8.3 to 8 percent in February, the paper says.

($1 = 79.2668 roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova; Editing by Christian Lowe)