VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Presidential business ombudsman Boris Titov will transform
the Right Cause political party into a party of businessmen and
will run for elections to the lower house of Russian parliament
in 2016, the paper writes.
- Russia on Feb. 3 sent a request to Interpol for the
detention of former oligarch and Kremlin critic Mikhail
Khodorkovsky, the paper says.
- The number of Russians who consider the economic crisis
the main threat for the country rose to 49 from 29 percent in
the past two years, the paper writes, citing a recent Levada
poll.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The paper runs an interview with the Russian Orthodox
Church Metropolitan Hilarion, who says Orthodox Patriarch Kirill
and Pope Francis will discuss the persecution and killing of
Christians in the Middle East, Northern and Central Africa.
- Some 73 percent of Russians believe the country's
relations with the United States and Europe are in a bad state,
the paper writes citing a recent poll by the Public Opinion
Fund.
- Exports of Russian car maker Avtovaz in 2015
dropped 58 percent, while that of the UAZ car maker shrunk 24
percent. Experts say 3.3 billion roubles ($41.63 million) of
state support in 2016 will not solve the problem, the paper
reports.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Opposition activist Alexei Navalny filed an administrative
lawsuit against Russian President for his alleged violation of
the law about fighting corruption, the paper writes.
- The average interest rates for bank deposits in Russia
fell from 8.3 to 8 percent in February, the paper says.
($1 = 79.2668 roubles)
(Compiled by Ludmila Danilova; Editing by Christian Lowe)