- The Russian government has cut its budget for hosting the FIFA 2018 soccer championship by 6 billion roubles ($79.79 million) to 620.9 billion roubles ($8.26 billion), the paper writes.

- Russian gas monopoly Gazprom has reduced gas supplies to Turkey's independent importers by 10 percent due to a pricing disagreement, the paper reports.

- The United States will return 28 highly valuable historical documents to Russia that were stolen from Russian archives in the 1990s, the paper reports.

- Search engine Yandex's mobile taxi app will begin operation in Minsk in Belarus, the daily says.

- Some two thirds of Russians think their country needs to change its economic policy, the paper reports, citing a recent VTsIOM poll.

- Russia's constitutional court on Thursday allowed Russian women to demand a jury trial for serious crimes, the paper writes.

- The country's financial crisis means Russians will grow more vegetables and fruit in 2016 on their allotments and that demand for seeds and planting material is growing, the paper writes. ($1 = 75.1955 roubles)