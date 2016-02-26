MOSCOW Feb 26 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The Russian government has cut its budget for hosting the
FIFA 2018 soccer championship by 6 billion roubles ($79.79
million) to 620.9 billion roubles ($8.26 billion), the paper
writes.
- Russian gas monopoly Gazprom has reduced gas
supplies to Turkey's independent importers by 10 percent due to
a pricing disagreement, the paper reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The United States will return 28 highly valuable
historical documents to Russia that were stolen from Russian
archives in the 1990s, the paper reports.
- Search engine Yandex's mobile taxi app will
begin operation in Minsk in Belarus, the daily says.
NEZAVSIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Some two thirds of Russians think their country needs to
change its economic policy, the paper reports, citing a recent
VTsIOM poll.
- Russia's constitutional court on Thursday allowed Russian
women to demand a jury trial for serious crimes, the paper
writes.
- The country's financial crisis means Russians will grow
more vegetables and fruit in 2016 on their allotments and that
demand for seeds and planting material is growing, the paper
writes.
($1 = 75.1955 roubles)
(Compiled by Ludmila Danilova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)