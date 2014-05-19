MOSCOW May 19 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian Central Bank may soon begin bailout procedures of
the troubled Mosoblbank. SMP bank owned by Rotenberg brothers is
likely to be in charge of the bank's financial recovery, the
paper writes.
- Some 8 percent of top managers in international companies
consider business climate in Russia favourable, the paper writes
citing recent survey by the Economist and FT.
- Bank Rossiya, hit by the U.S. sanctions in March, saw some
9.9 billion roubles ($284.91 million) in withdrawals from
deposits in April, the paper says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The paper runs an interview with Moscow Mayor Sergei
Sobyanin who says Moscow will supervise the renovation of three
sanatoriums in Sevastopol.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss with
Chinese partners possibilities for the development of a
wide-body, long-haul aircraft to compete with Airbus and Boeing,
as well as production of a Mi-26 type heavy helicopter in China,
the daily says.
- Russia's No.3 mobile group Vimpelcom plans to buy
electronics retailer Ion for $80-140 million in three years
time, the paper reports.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Some 80 percent Russians support the idea of electing
mayors in big cities. The recent elections reform provides for
the cancellation of mayoral appointments by governors, the paper
says.
($1 = 34.7482 Russian Roubles)
