The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The daily cites sources saying that the deputy head of Rosneft, Pavel Zablotsky, has resigned.

- Russia's second-largest coal producer Kuzbassrazrezugol will cut production to 45-46 million tonnes in 2012 from 48 million tonnes last year after facing problems with shipments.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia may open state tenders to foreign companies, allowing WTO partners access to a market worth up to 6 trillion roubles, the daily writes.

- Alexander Voloshin, Boris Yeltsin's former chief of staff, may be tapped to chair the board of Russia's biggest freight rail company, the First Cargo Company, 75 percent shares of which were bought by steel oligarch Vladimir Lisin in December.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Rostelecom plans to create the world's largest data storage centre to house video recordings from web cameras installed at polling stations across Russia during March presidential elections, the daily says.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Liberal opposition leader Grigory Yavlinsky could be banned from running in March presidential elections after the Central Election Commission found issue with signatures on a list of supporters' needed to register for the vote.

- The daily cites analysts as saying the Kremlin may have sidelined Yavlinsky from the presidential race to encourage his supporters to vote for tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, who could later step aside and endorse Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- Scientists call for a new mission to Mars in 2018, despite last year's failure of Russia's Phobos-Grunt spacecraft designed to bring back dirt from the Martian Phobos.

- The Russian Interior Ministry has ordered private security firms to store their weapons in police safes.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia expects private investors, including foreign firms, to sign contracts worth 200 billion roubles to invest in developing tourism clusters in the North Caucasus mountains by the year's end, senior Economy Ministry official Dmitry Levchenko said in an interview.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Anton Bakov, a Russian millionaire and businessman in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, wants to create a political party in support of restoring a monarchy to Russia, the daily reports.