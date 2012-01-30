The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin says Russia's 1990s privatisation campaign was unfair but that there would be no revision of its results.

- Olam International, one of the world's biggest traders of raw and processed agriculture products, and Russian dairy company Rusmoloko are planning to invest up to $500 million in dairy production in Penza region.

- The world's biggest aluminum company UC Rusal may reduce production by 6 percent over the next 18 months to follow the example of its competitors.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The government could sell a stake in Russian Post to raise up to 40 million roubles ($1.32 million) to implement a 220-billion-rouble ($7.27 billion) project to reform postal services in the country.

- Almost 3,000 Russians traveling abroad could face problems with hotels and return flights after a leading travel agency, Lanta Tour Voyage announced its bankruptcy last week.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- The government is considering ways to get Evraz Group and Severstal involved in development of the Ulug Khemsky coking coal field in Tyva region and invest up to 20 billion roubles ($660 million) in a power plant.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia may spend up to $1 billion to build plants in Kirov and Nizhny Novgorod regions to produce modern anti-missile systems, the daily reports referring to the meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin on Friday.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia's mining and metals group Mechel will increase to 35 percent from 25 percent the stake in coal company Yuzhkuzbassugol which its holds with Gazprombank as collateral for its $1 billion dollar debt to the lender.