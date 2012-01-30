The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Prime Minister Vladimir Putin says Russia's 1990s
privatisation campaign was unfair but that there would be no
revision of its results.
- Olam International, one of the world's biggest traders of
raw and processed agriculture products, and Russian dairy
company Rusmoloko are planning to invest up to $500 million in
dairy production in Penza region.
- The world's biggest aluminum company UC Rusal
may reduce production by 6 percent over the next 18 months to
follow the example of its competitors.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The government could sell a stake in Russian Post to raise
up to 40 million roubles ($1.32 million) to implement a
220-billion-rouble ($7.27 billion) project to reform postal
services in the country.
- Almost 3,000 Russians traveling abroad could face problems
with hotels and return flights after a leading travel agency,
Lanta Tour Voyage announced its bankruptcy last week.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- The government is considering ways to get Evraz Group
and Severstal involved in development of the
Ulug Khemsky coking coal field in Tyva region and invest up to
20 billion roubles ($660 million) in a power plant.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia may spend up to $1 billion to build plants in
Kirov and Nizhny Novgorod regions to produce modern anti-missile
systems, the daily reports referring to the meeting chaired by
Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin on Friday.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russia's mining and metals group Mechel will
increase to 35 percent from 25 percent the stake in coal company
Yuzhkuzbassugol which its holds with Gazprombank as collateral
for its $1 billion dollar debt to the lender.