KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's Rosneft could increase oil deliveries
to China via Kazakhstan, the daily reports ahead of talks
between Rosneft and China National Petroleum Corp due to start
in Moscow on Jan.14.
- Russia's tycoon Alexander Lebedev is planning to withdraw
from banking business and focus on media projects, the daily
quotes the businessman as saying.
- Russian non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are readying
to challenge in the European Court of Human Rights a bill
banning U.S. financing for NGOs in Russia and barring American
citizens from working in such groups, the paper writes.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia's health ministry plans to ban fast food
advertisement to support healthy habits among Russians, the
daily says.
