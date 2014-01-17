MOSCOW Jan 17 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- The Defence Ministry signed a deal last month to buy 50
Sukhoi-30SM fighters for its naval aviation for $2 billion.
Russia's latest advanced multi-purpose fighters will be deployed
to the Kamchatka, Crimea and Kaliningrad regions, the daily
reports.
- The Economy Ministry wants to ban Russia's natural
monopolies from financing their investment projects through the
growth of tariffs, the daily says adding that the proposal will
be discussed by the cabinet.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia has spent 99 billion roubles ($2.96 billion) from
the federal budget and 115 billion roubles ($3.44 billion) of
private investments on the construction of Olympic sites in
Sochi, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said on Thursday
summing up Russia's expenditures on the Winter Olympic Games.
- Russia's state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom
could attract foreigners to its board of directors,
the daily says.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia's space agency Roscosmos has decided to postpone
the replacement of GLONASS-M navigation satellites with the next
generation GLONASS-K1 satellites, earlier scheduled for 2016,
because of problems with the satellites' nuclear clocks, the
daily says.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- The head of Russia's Audit Chamber Tatyana Golikova has
demanded a comprehensive check of budget spending and criticised
the government for approving ambitious plans on the basis of
incorrect economic forecasts, the daily says, summing up the
results of the Gaigar Economic Forum held in Moscow.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
www.rg.ru
- Russia could make students learn a military trade as an
obligatory condition for graduating from higher education,
according the head of the military general staff Valery
Gerasimov.
($1 = 33.4072 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova, editing by Jason Bush)